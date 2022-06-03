Google Maps allows you to explore this 36,000 years old ‘art gallery’ - WATCH

Imagine finding an 36,000-year-old art gallery that you can enjoy from the comforts of your own home. It sounds a bit unbelievable but it is now a reality thanks to Google Maps. The official Instagram page of Google Maps shared a clip with the users which showed the old ‘art gallery’ which is located in France. The video featured glimpses of an ancient cave which dates back thousands of years. The clip was also shared on the Google Arts & Culture Instagram page as the video gained popularity on social media and in a short duration, it was viewed by a large number of people.

“Want to see some of the oldest art in the world? Take a @googlemaps tour inside the #ChauvetCaves in southern France, where primitive artworks lay undisturbed for 36,000 years, including engravings of horses, mammoths and bears,” the caption of the video read.

The technology used in the video allows the users to zoom in on the various paintings and intricate designs made on the cave walls in Southern France. It is a unique experience for everyone as they can take their time in exploring the UNESCO world heritage site with full attention.

The text insert in the video hailed the site as “one of the oldest art galleries” and it is a prime example of primitive art which is spread all around the world. Cave paintings have been a major attraction for art lovers around the world and this technology will bring them closer to the experience.