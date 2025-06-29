/From Tokyo to Mumbai: Top 10 busiest railway stations in the world

Railway stations are the lifeline of the transport system of any countries which works as more than just transit points. When any railways station gets more busy, and witness an extraordinary volume of traffic then the infrastructure exemplify the functioning of cities.

From Tokyo to India, these busiest railways stations are not only transit points but also symbols of high engineering, proper urban design, and operational efficiency. Countries like Japan, US, India, and France, host some of the high tech railway hubs with crowd management on the planet.

Here is list of top 10 busiest railway stations in the world:

1. Shinjuku Station, Tokyo, Japan

Shinjuku railway station of Japan serves holds the title of the world’s busiest railway station handling the influx of over 3.5 million passengers daily. It covers more than 200 exits and connected to several railway lines, including the Japan Rail (JR) network, subway lines and private rail companies. Shinjuku also serves as a major commercial hub, with business centers, shopping malls and restaurants integrated into its structure.

2. Shibuya Station, Tokyo, Japan

Another major hub in Tokyo, Shibuya Station is renowned for its iconic pedestrian scramble and dynamic urban setting. It handle nearly 2.4 million passengers every day, it acts as a vital link between several train lines, including the JR Yamanote Line and Tokyo Metro. Ongoing redevelopment projects, such as the recent station overhaul, continue to enhance Shibuya’s status as one of the most advanced transit centres globally.

3. Ikebukuro Station, Tokyo, Japan

Ikebukuro Station, also located in Tokyo, Japan serves more than 2.5 million passengers daily, making it one of the key transport junctions of the city. It connects various rail systems, including JR East, Tokyo Metro, and private lines. The station is also integrated with underground walkways that lead directly to major department stores like Seibu and Tobu, turning it into a retail hotspot for daily commuters.

4. Umeda (Osaka) Station, Osaka, Japan

Osaka’s Umeda Station of Japan, also popular as Osaka Station, plays a significant transit points in the western part of the country, handling around 2.3 million passengers per day. Linking Osaka to Kyoto, Kobe, and other major cities, the station serves as both local and long-distance routes. This station contains luxurious shopping areas and skyscrapers, making it a major commercial and business district.

5. Tokyo Station, Tokyo, Japan

The railway station located in the capital city of Japan serves around 1 million passengers daily. It is the heart of the Shinkansen (bullet train) network of the Japan, which plays a vital role in making it crucial for intercity and regional travel. With extensive underground shopping streets, this station seamlessly blends tradition with modern transportation efficiency.

6. Yokohama Station, Japan

The railways station witness the influx of around 1 million people per day serving as a major transportation hub in Yokohama serving six lines operated by JR, four lines operated by private railway companies, and one line of the subway system of the city. These lines provide easy connectivity to multiple key destinations in Yokohama and Tokyo.

7. Nagoya Station, Japan

Another busiest railways station of the Japan in the list sees influx of 700,000 plus passengers daily. It is one of the largest station buildings in the world.

8. Gare du Nord, Paris, France

Situated in Paris’s 10th arrondissement and only a ten-minute walk from Gare de l'Est, Gare du Nord holds the title of Europe’s busiest railway station with more than 220 million travellers annually. It connects northern France with key international destinations, including London via Eurostar, Belgium and the Netherlands via Thalys, and Germany through other high-speed services.

9. Pennsylvania Station (Penn Station), New York City, US

It is the one of the busiest rail stations in the world. The station commonly known as Penn Station, is a major inner–city and commuter rail hub in New York City. It is served by six New York City subway lines, Long Island Rail Road, New Jersey Transit, and is the center of the Northeast Corridor passenger rail line.

10. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Mumbai, India