Fire at Disneyland California! Giant dragon erupts in flames during ‘Fantasmic!’ performance

Visitors at California Disneyland had a scare Saturday when a 45-foot-tall animatronic dragon caught fire. The blaze happened during the Fantasmic! the nighttime show, when the Maleficent dragon erupted in flames, forcing people to flee the Tom Sawyer Island attraction. Videos posted on social media showed the dragon's head engulfed in flames.

In a statement, Disneyland them part representatives said, “During the final showing of Fantasmic at Disneyland Park on Saturday evening, the dragon caught fire. Anaheim Fire & Rescue quickly responded and the fire was extinguished.”

Flames from the fire could be seen rising high in the sky. The fire later spread down the body of the dragon. Spectators and the Disneyland cast members were immediately rescued to safety as the fire personnel worked to extinguish the fire.

“All cast members were safely evacuated from Tom Sawyer Island. Due to smoke and wind, attractions near the island were safely evacuated of any guests, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time,” the statement continued.

The show was brought to an end and an announcement said, “Due to unforeseen circumstances, this performance of Fantasmic! cannot continue. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.”

No one was reported injured due to the blaze.

The area around Frontierland was cordoned off following the incident. However, the rest of the park remained open. a witness told the outlet.

Fantasmic! has been running since 1992 in Frontierland. The show features fireworks and a colourful water show. It includes live actors, pyrotechnics, lasers, music, and more. The show happens inside Mickey Mouse’s imagination where he battles the Disney Villains. One such villain is Maleficent in her dragon form.

(With inputs from agencies)





