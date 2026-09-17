/El Nino effect: No hurricanes in Atlantic Ocean till now is a first in 60 years

The southeastern US is still without a major hurricane this season that started on June 1. It is rare to have no hurricanes develop at all until September 15. Experts say this is because of the monster El Niño that the year 2026 is witnessing. The Atlantic basin has not seen the emergence of a hurricane so far this season. Hurricanes bring large-scale devastation; even so, this change is a sign of the shifting climate.

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration data show this is the longest stretch without an Atlantic hurricane since at least 1966. Climate data between 1991 and 2020 shows that the first named storm of a season ideally starts forming in June, while the first hurricane usually develops in early or mid-August.

Hurricanes have been delayed in the past. For example, in 2022, Hurricane Danielle became the year's first Atlantic hurricane after forming on Sep 2, while in 2013, Humberto marked that season's first hurricane on Sep 11.

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NOAA had predicted fewer storms in the Atlantic in 2026 because of the strong El Niño this year. Between seven and 13 named storms were forecast for this season, but we only have five tropical storms - Arthur, Bertha, Cristobal, Dolly and Edouard.

The El Niño effect



The weather phenomenon has meant above-average sea surface temperatures in a section of the Pacific Ocean near the equator. Warmer waters fuel tropical cyclone development in the eastern Pacific. But in the Atlantic, El Niño means cooler water temperatures, creating less than ideal conditions for Tropical storm development.