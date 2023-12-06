Ditching modelling career, Italy's 'most handsome man' joins church

Voted Italy's most handsome man in 2019 at the mere age of 17, Edoardo Santini has abandoned his pursuit in the glamour industry. The 21-year-old last week announced he was renouncing his career in the entertainment industry for the path of god.

Santini took to his Instagram handle and shared a video message, explaining the new spiritual journey he had embarked upon.

'At 21 years of age I find myself on the path towards becoming a priest, God willing,' Santini said.

"I've decided to give up modelling work, acting, and dance, but I won't abandon all my passions; I'll just live them differently, offering them up to God," he added, claiming to have joined a seminary near Florence.

The model said living with two priests in the last year was "the most beautiful experience" of his life - one which allowed him to pursue a different career. He also cited his parents example as the one that helped him in deciding to turn to church.

"At 21 years old my father took the decision to marry my mother because she was pregnant and my mum, at 21, became a mother," said Santini.

'Me, at 21 years old, I find myself taking the path to become, God willing, a priest. In these past years I've been able to meet people who have shown me what it means to be 'church'," he added.

Santini burst onto the scene when his chiselled looks led him to be crowned with the 'Most Handsome Man" title in a pageant organised by ABE, a fashion group.

Afterwards, he spent time studying drama and dance to achieve his dream of becoming a star. And though Santini has turned religious, he said he would not abandon everything which made him who he was.

"I will live them in a different context," he added.