Application programming interface (API): WhatsApp to launch cloud-based tools, premium features

With an aim to attract business using the application, WhatsApp is introducing free cloud-based API services, Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced during an event on Thursday (May 19).

While speaking during the event, Zuckerberg said that the move would mean "any business or developer can easily access our service, build directly on top of WhatsApp to customize their experience."

Zuckerberg further added that they can "speed up their response time to customers by using our secure WhatsApp Cloud API hosted by Meta."

What is cloud-based API?

A Cloud Application programming interface (API) is a software interface that facilitates the developers to link cloud computing services together.

Data and functionality of one computer program can be made available for other programs to use with the help of APIs. It is used to connect software components across a network.

ALSO READ | Elon Musk was accused of sexual misconduct and paid $250,000 to cover up: Report

WhatsApp API

Importantly, WhatsApp already has an API or a type of software interface. It is for businesses to connect their systems and engage in customer service chats on the service. It generates revenue for Meta.

On Thursday, WhatsApp also said it was planning to provide optional paid features as part of a new premium service for users of its specialized business app. Notably, it is geared at small businesses.

ALSO READ | $44 billion Twitter purchase will not go ahead without clarity on fake, spam accounts: Elon Musk

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.