Car rams into lamppost, flips over; CCTV video of unfortunate driving test goes viral. Watch!
Story highlights
The internet is an amazing place, but it is also unforgiving. These days, any goof-up you do can end up online and it can make you viral. In one such incident, a CCTV video of a car crashing into a pole at breakneck speed, before flipping over, is going viral. As per BBC, the video is from Argentina.
The publication reports that driving the vehicle was a 63-year-old woman, and the incident happened as the woman was appearing for her driving test.
In the viral video, you can see the car making the round at a normal speed. Soon it begins mounting kerbs before accelerating and crashing into a lamp post and eventually flipping on its side.
You can watch the video here:
Driving test in Argentina pic.twitter.com/q0JMcvqHQe— 𝘙𝘦𝘨𝘨𝘢𝘵𝘵𝘢 𝘥𝘦 𝘉𝘭𝘢𝘯𝘤 🆓 (@crk5) June 9, 2023
As per reports, the unidentified 63-year-old Argentina woman suffered minor injuries in the accident and was taken to treatment.
Internet reacts to the dramatic video
A viral video is bound to have sarcastic comments poking fun at the unfortunate subject of the clip. This one is no different.
Here are some hilarious reactions and comments you can't miss:
I loved the cars last breath at the end.— Rube Baker (@Recliner_Sports) June 9, 2023
Others were quick to comment on the dismal driving skills of many drivers and say that all in all the Argentina woman "didn't do that bad."
considering how most car drivers drive these days, she really didn't do that bad.— 🤬 Bobbie 🤬 Garnet 🤬 Bees 🤬 (@GarnetBees) June 9, 2023
One user even shared a personal story about how his daughter ran over a neighbour's mailbox after getting her license box.
The very first thing my daughter did after getting her license was toback out of the driveway and run over the neighbors mailbox. Things went downhill from there— R.Dowe Parsons (@dowe_parsons) June 9, 2023
Crashes during driving tests
Students crashing the car during practical driving tests is actually fairly common.
As per a 2019 research by Group 1 Automotive, in the UK between 2014-2019, more than 3000 learners were in a vehicle collision during their practical driving tests. Between 2019 and 2019, another 695 crashed their vehicles during driving tests.
Since 2016, around 30 pedestrians have been hit by a moving vehicle engaged in a driving test.
Additionally, the report found that over five years, from 2017 to 2021, there was a 67 per cent increase in vehicle-on-vehicle collisions during practical driving tests in the UK.
It is not just the UK or Argentina, all over the world such accidents are very common.
(With inputs from agencies)
