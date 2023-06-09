Car rams into lamppost, flips over; CCTV video of unfortunate driving test goes viral. Watch!

The internet is an amazing place, but it is also unforgiving. These days, any goof-up you do can end up online and it can make you viral. In one such incident, a CCTV video of a car crashing into a pole at breakneck speed, before flipping over, is going viral. As per BBC, the video is from Argentina.

The publication reports that driving the vehicle was a 63-year-old woman, and the incident happened as the woman was appearing for her driving test.

In the viral video, you can see the car making the round at a normal speed. Soon it begins mounting kerbs before accelerating and crashing into a lamp post and eventually flipping on its side.

You can watch the video here: Driving test in Argentina pic.twitter.com/q0JMcvqHQe — 𝘙𝘦𝘨𝘨𝘢𝘵𝘵𝘢 𝘥𝘦 𝘉𝘭𝘢𝘯𝘤 🆓 (@crk5) June 9, 2023 × As per reports, the unidentified 63-year-old Argentina woman suffered minor injuries in the accident and was taken to treatment. Internet reacts to the dramatic video A viral video is bound to have sarcastic comments poking fun at the unfortunate subject of the clip. This one is no different.

As per a 2019 research by Group 1 Automotive, in the UK between 2014-2019, more than 3000 learners were in a vehicle collision during their practical driving tests. Between 2019 and 2019, another 695 crashed their vehicles during driving tests.

Since 2016, around 30 pedestrians have been hit by a moving vehicle engaged in a driving test.

Additionally, the report found that over five years, from 2017 to 2021, there was a 67 per cent increase in vehicle-on-vehicle collisions during practical driving tests in the UK.

It is not just the UK or Argentina, all over the world such accidents are very common.

(With inputs from agencies)

