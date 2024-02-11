Born with just two fingers, this US teacher can type faster than most of us

A US teacher is making headlines after claiming that she can type faster than most people despite being born with just two fingers and two toes. The 35-year-old teacher, Jessica Cummings, from Foster City, California, has one finger in each hand and one toe in each foot. Despite facing problems while doing everyday tasks such as eating, drinking, working and driving, she has learned to adapt. She also boats a typing speed of 90 words per minute, more than most of the people, the Mirror reported.

Jessica was quoted as saying by the Mirror that she was bullied during her school days due to her rare condition.

"I have a loving family and group of friends but when I was a teenager and got into high school, some people would absolutely just bully me and play lots of mean prank calls over the years," she shared.

"I would love to have eight fingers and two thumbs as general life would just be easier. But at the same time, I was born like this, and I don't know any other way," she says. However, she acknowledges that the new challenges in her life have helped her become resilient, independent and eager towards learning.

It is not yet known why Jessica was born with just two fingers, especially as no one in her family has the same condition. However, she has learned through an online community that her condition is very rare.

Now, she has urged people online to show empathy while commenting on others’ looks on social media.

She revealed: "Somebody sent me a message one day telling me that I should kill myself because nobody wants to see people like you. I've also been told that people that look like me should live on a deserted island and no one would ever date me because of my hands."