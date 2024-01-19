Airbnb rape: He was her first-ever guest, assaulted her and then promised to give good review

A woman in UK has claimed that a man who stayed as her Airbnb guest raped her.

Airbnb is an online platform that allows people to rent out their properties partially or fully for short-term stays.

The alleged incident took place in Croydon, London in May 2021. The woman was renting out a spare room in her home for the first time.

Also read: Airbnb's Italian Job: Seizure of $835.5 million sparks tax evasion storm



The alleged perpetrator, named in police records as Diego Dellarovere, was her guest.



The woman told police that he raped her after offering to massage her, according to multiple reports. The man denied the claims.

WATCH: Airbnb: Quarterly revenue to fall short of expectations



×

A pre-meditated assault? Suspect lived not far away



It emerged during a court hearing that Dellarovere, 43, actually lived in Kensington, just 12 miles away from the woman's home, which the woman said she found "strange'.

The two were enjoying a glass of wine before the man proceeded to assault her.

"When I was sitting on the couch he was touching my legs and said, 'put on spa music and I can give you a massage'," The Telegraph newspaper quoted the woman as saying.

Also read: 'Guests from hell': Airbnb owner gets $1,570 bill after visitors leave taps, gas open for 25 days



She later rushed to her own room and locked herself in, hiding in her own home with a kitchen knife, along with her dog and cat.

"I'll leave a good review," he allegedly told her before leaving the next morning.

She initially thought of complaining only to Airbnb but was afraid "he is likely going to do that to someone again", and went instead to launch a police complaint.



Horror stories in Airbnb are nothing new



It's not the first time that Airbnb is in the news for all the wrong reasons.