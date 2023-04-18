A man died after taking 22 shots in 90 minutes at a Polish night club. 58 people have now been charged

A British man died of alcohol poisoning after being given 22 shots at a Polish strip club. The victim is a 36-year-old man identified as Mark C. He was reportedly already drunk when he entered the Wild Night Club in Krakow. The club lured Mark and his friend into the club by offering free entry. Investigators say that the club forced him into having the shots after he initially refused to have any more alcohol.

The club gave him around two dozen shots within 90 minutes, following which he collapsed and died. The staff at the club then robbed him of 2,200 Polish złoty (Rs 42,816) in cash. Mark was found to have an alcohol level of around 0.4 per cent at the time of his death. An alcohol level of 0.3 per cent normally leads to alcohol poisoning.

The incident happened way back in 2017, and Polish authorities have only recently charged 58 people in the case. They are accused of being part of an organised crime group that led to the tourist's death. Several more nightclubs were also raided in connection with the case and over 700 criminal charges have been filed against the group.

Polish police said that "one of the leads investigated" is about how the victim was driven to a state of intoxication, due to which he lost consciousness and later died. He was also not given any medical assistance during the incident.

The Polish Central Police Investigation Bureau (CBSP) said that the clubs were running a racket under which they would get the customer drunk and afterwards took advantage of their "mental and physical condition" to make payments using cards or other means for services allegedly offered by the clubs.

How does alcohol poisoning occur?

Alcohol poisoning happens when you intake a lot more alcohol than your body can process within a time span. This can make you seriously ill, leading to hospitalisation. Confusion, slurred speech, and being unable to speak, walk, stand or pick up things are symptoms of alcohol poisoning.

(With inputs from agencies)





WATCH WION LIVE HERE