The world's most powerful supercomputer, which can perform more than 1,000,000,000,000,000,000 (1018) operations per second, is coming to Europe. Known as the exascale computer, it will be unveiled on Friday and will be the “fastest in Europe,” according to Nvidia, the company behind the supercomputer. This impressive computer has been named Jupiter and will be kept at the Juelich Research Centre in western Germany. The Jupiter supercomputer has bagged the fourth spot on the June 2025 TOP500 list of the world’s fastest supercomputers. Of the top 5 in the list, it is the most energy-efficient system. But what is an exascale computer, and why is it named so?

What does exascale mean?

Exacale is simply the reflection of the supercomputer's speed, and the number of operations it can do in one second. The Jupiter supercomputer can perform a quintillion calculations every second. These computers run at the exaflop scale - "exa" denotes 1 quintillion, which is 1 x 1018, while Flop stands for "Floating point operations per second." Meanwhile, a regular personal computer operates in the teraflop range, and can process around 5 trillion (5 x 1012) floating-point operations per second. This makes the exascale systems roughly a million times faster. If a human were to perform one calculation per second, it would take them over 31 billion years to perform the number of operations that an exascale system does in one second.

An exaflop is a billion billion operations per second

To explain it in another way, suppose each person on Earth performs one calculation per second; it would take them over four years to match an exascale computer's figure per second. "An exaflop is a billion billion operations per second. You can solve problems at either a much larger scale, such as a whole planet simulation, or you can do it at a much higher granularity," Gerald Kleyn, vice president of HPC & AI customer solutions for HPE, told Live Science. Tim Danton, editor-in-chief of PC Pro and author of The Computers That Made Britain, told Euronews Next, “The very first electronic computers back in the 1940s could perform roughly 500 operations per second," and this was considered fast at the time. An exascale computer is not only fast, but also big in size. EuroHPC JU, a European Union initiative, which owns Jupiter, says that exascale computers can be 426 feet long, 8 feet tall, and weigh 420 tonnes.

What is the use of exascale computers?