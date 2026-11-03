/31,000 miles in 28 years: British adventurer returns home after world trek

A journey that began nearly three decades ago has finally brought British adventurer Karl Bushby back to where it all started. The 57-year-old returned to his home city of Hull on Monday (Nov 2), completing a 31,000-mile trek around the world that took him across jungles, deserts, frozen landscapes and some of the world's most difficult borders.

Hundreds of supporters gathered in the city to welcome Bushby as he approached the final stretch of his extraordinary journey. Carrying his remaining belongings in a trolley, he addressed the crowd before heading towards his family home.

"After 28 years, you just couldn't ask for more than this," he said.

His mother, 36-year-old son and 12-year-old granddaughter were waiting for him at the house where he grew up.

A journey that began in South America

A former soldier who served with the British Army's Parachute Regiment, Bushby set out in his late twenties following the breakdown of his marriage. Inspired by his father's question about whether it was possible to walk from London to New York, he decided to attempt a journey around the world entirely on foot and by swimming.

He began in Chile, carrying a tent, a few hundred dollars and a basic plastic camera. His route took him north through the Americas, across the frozen stretch between Alaska and Russia, and through Mongolia and China before bringing him back to Europe.

Years of obstacles and uncertainty

What Bushby expected to be a 10-year expedition stretched to 28 years. He faced imprisonment in Panama, an armed encounter in Mexico and detention by Russian authorities over an illegal border crossing.

The 2008 financial crisis and COVID pandemic also disrupted his plans. He estimates that he spent only around 15 years actually walking, with much of the remaining time taken up by visas, paperwork and logistics.

Last month, he swam across the English Channel to complete the final leg.