11-year-old boy claims to be allergic to smell of homework

School is all fun, the only thing that is not fun is "homework." As kids, nearly 80 per cent of kids don't like doing homework.

Hating homework in general, but have you ever heard of someone being allergic to it? No right. But a video recently went viral where a boy claims to have an allergy to homework.

A video of an unnamed primary five boy, 11, was seen in the video crying and acting to avoid doing homework, claiming he has an allergy to it. It went viral on mainland Chinese social media after his mother recorded the incident and posted it online, Xibu Juece reported.

Also read | Aspirin found to boost survival rate in cancer patients in new study

The boy had been working on his homework since Sunday when he appeared to be sick and is seen in the video clutching a tissue over his nose. When his mother, Yu, noticed and asked what was wrong, the boy replied that he was experiencing an allergic reaction.

The mother further asked as to what he was allergic to; the boy then replied that he was allergic to the smell of the books. Yu then asked her son if this meant he could finish his homework, but the boy remained silent and rolled up the tissue in his nose.The kid sneezed and then a tear began to fall from his face.

The mother advised going to the doctor, but the kid refused. Yu then, getting furious, asked the boy to stop acting and resume his homework. She further asked how he suddenly developed this allergy and not earlier. The boy then replied that it was incubation time.

Also read | A company that gives 10% pay hike to its employees to leave, here's why

Yu claimed that this was not the first time her son had done this; he had been telling fancy stories since an early age.

The video went viral and created hilarity online.

A user said that an incubation period seems to be a bit long for the kid. Another user said that the boy might become an actor when he grows up.

However, some users showed concern for the boy as well. One user said that although this looks strange, it can be accurate as strong scents from books aren't uncommon these days. Another person suggested that the boy might be suffering from a psychological problem.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE