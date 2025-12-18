/'Who put Marco Rubio in corner?': US Secretary of State’s new profile pic goes viral, netizens turn it into memes

United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s new profile picture on the social media platform X has gone viral, drawing widespread attention and social media reaction. The image, taken from a recent Vanity Fair photo shoot, shows Rubio standing alone in a corner, head slightly bowed in front of the lamp and hands by his side. This pose in the photo quickly turned into memes and humorous commentary online.

After the post went viral, the internet’s eye went awkward, prompting memes about Rubio: “Who put Marco Rubio in the naughty corner?” Many social media users shared edited versions of the picture alongside playful captions, underlining how even official images of political figures can take on unexpected life in meme culture.

Netizens react to the viral post

Several users came up with mixed opinions and different memes related to the post. One of the users said,"Narrator: Marco Rubio seen bowing to a lamp because it's brighter than him."

The next said,"Marco Rubio realizing he now has to become the new FBI Deputy Director."

"The lamp is brighter than Marco’s chances of ever becoming president and it’s not even trying," another added.

The next said,"I REALLY like this picture of you, Sec. Rubio. It carries tremendous gravitas and conveys the enormous burden of your position. No, it isn't a pretty picture. It's a hard picture. Hard as hell."

Another added, "Well played and great sense of humor! This is the way to handle attacks. You’ve been an outstanding Secretary of State and we appreciate you."

The next also said,"They made you do this didn’t they. They said all the GPs have to post so now we get this."