World's first self-driving electric ferry service deployed in this European capital

Stockholm became the first city in the world to deploy self-driving electric ferry to sail through between islands in the Swedish capital. Sweden self-driving electric ferry: How does it work? While a captain oversees the autonomous craft, it doesn't need to touch the controls.

The CEO of Brønnøysund, Norway-headquartered Torghatten, the maker of MF Estelle autonomous electric ferry, said that eventually, the idea is to make the vessel "fully autonomous", with no need for an onboard supervisor.

The system already "sees like a captain", CEO Stein Andre Herigstad-Olsen, was quoted as saying by the AFP.

Also watch | Self-driving race: Mercedes takes the lead | World DNA × Starting next week, the MF Estelle will begin plying short routes between islands in Stockholm.

The boat is fitted with radar, cameras, lidar laser and ultrasonic systems, compiling the data to steer its course, the Norwegian company's operative chief Erik Nilsson said.

"If a boat changes direction or if there's a canoe we see it right away in less than a second. We update the course accordingly," he added. Torghatten's MF Estelle: The cost and fare The first ten-metre boat cost around $1.6 million and will be able to carry up to 30 passengers. A single ticket will cost around $3.

It's hoped the ferry will encourage Swedes to walk or cycle to work rather than taking the car.

The firm wants to increase the number of shuttles in Stockholm and abroad.

The ferry initiative was a private and public cooperation and partly EU-funded.

(With inputs from agencies)

