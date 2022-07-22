Why Facebook's 'move fast and break things' era still haunts it?

A new report by Recode and The Verge has revealed that Facebook's 'move fast and break things' era is still haunting the social media network.

The report sheds light on how chief executive officer Mark Zuckerberg wanted to make Facebook akin to Windows.

Mobile phones and the app economy were just taking off during Facebook's formative years when the company introduced the 'move fast and break things' motto.

Responsible for leading the company into one of its biggest scandals, 'Cambridge Analytica', Zuckerberg’s original vision for social media brought us FarmVille and “Log in with Facebook”.

In the 'Cambridge Analytica' scandal, Facebook was found guilty of exposing the data of 87 million users to the political consulting firm which worked on former US President Donald Trump's campaign.

To fund a political consulting firm, Steve Bannon approached conservative megadonors Rebekah and Robert Mercer which led to the creation of Cambridge Analytica.

During the 2016 election, Bannon reached out to Trump when he became vice president of Cambridge Analytica.

Previously, the Wall Street Journal reported that Cambridge Analytica CEO Alexander Nix actually reached out to WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange about the emails that were hacked from the Democratic National Committee’s servers.

Cambridge Analytica got its data from Facebook through researcher Aleksandr Kogan as per a former employee of the company.

Facebook was unaware that the third-party developer was able to exploit a loophole to gather information on not only people who used the app but all their friends.

Aiming to reshape the future of the internet, Meta Platforms Inc is trying to transition away from its complicated legacy as a social media company to a futuristic metaverse vision.

From how global democracy functions to the mental health of teenagers, both users and regulators are worried that the company's products are harming society.

Forcing Meta to rethink its approach to social media entirely, both Facebook and Instagram are quickly losing ground to TikTok.



