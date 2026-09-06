/WhatsApp may soon let you add third-party AI agents to your chats: Here’s how it could work

WhatsApp could soon let users connect third-party AI agents directly to the messaging app, potentially turning the platform into a place where people can interact with multiple AI services without leaving their chats.

The feature is reportedly being tested with a limited number of Android users. WhatsApp has not officially announced a wider rollout, so the feature could still change before reaching everyone. According to WhatsApp feature tracker WABetaInfo, the functionality was spotted in WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.26.35.3.

WhatsApp could support up to 5 AI agents

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The reported feature introduces a new Agents section inside WhatsApp settings. Users could potentially add compatible third-party AI services and give each one a name and profile picture. The current testing reportedly allows up to five agents per account. Once an agent is configured, WhatsApp could generate an API key. Users would then enter that key into the service hosting the AI agent to connect it with WhatsApp. The exact setup could differ depending on the service. Users may also be able to generate a new key if they want to reset or reconnect an agent.

Each AI agent could get its own WhatsApp chat

After an agent is connected, it would reportedly appear in a separate WhatsApp conversation. That could make interacting with different AI services feel similar to messaging different contacts. Importantly, the reported feature has several restrictions. Third-party agents would not have access to a user's other chats, contacts or media. They also reportedly could not be added to group chats or WhatsApp Communities.

What happens if you remove an AI agent?