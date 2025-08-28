/Volkswagen extends Amazon Web Services deal for 5 years to cut costs using AI

Volkswagen has extended its partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS) by another five years to explore more in artificial intelligence (AI) and for cloud computing to make its factories more efficient and reduce costs.

The collaboration, first launched in 2019, created a Digital Production Platform (DPP) that connects Volkswagen factories to Amazon’s cloud system. As per the company, the platform is already being used in 43 locations across Europe, North America and South America.

What the partnership means

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Volkswagen saidthe extended deal with Amazon Web Services will allow its production plants to connect more seamlessly, making complex vehicle assembly processes easier to manage.

“Our ambition is to become a global technology driver for the automotive industry. To this end, we are consistently digitising and networking our company in all areas,” said Hauke Stars, Volkswagen’s Chief Information Officer.

As of now the company has 114 production sites worldwide, and the company expects the wider use of AI and cloud technologies to improve efficiency and reliability across operations.

Focus on cost savings

By using cloud and AI systems, they estimates that it could save tens of millions of euros in the medium term.

The platform allows real-time monitoring of production lines, predictive maintenance of equipment, and optimisation of supply chains, helping reduce waste and improve quality.

According to Volkswagen, the cloud-based system also makes it easier to share innovations between factories, ensuring that improvements tested in one plant can be quickly rolled out to others.