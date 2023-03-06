Twitter will ‘soon’ allow users to post tweets with 10,000 characters, says Elon Musk

Twitter chief Elon Musk, on early Sunday (March 6) confirmed that users on the microblogging platform can send “longform tweets” with up to 10,000 characters. While responding to a user’s question, Musk also said that the feature would be rolled out “soon” without giving any specific timeline.

The announcement was made after Youtuber and Twitter user @ThePrimeagen asked Musk, “The dev community and I were wondering if you could add code blocks to tweets?” To which the microblogging platform’s CEO said, “As an attachment? How many chars? We are extending longform tweets to 10k soon.” As of now, a regular Twitter user is allowed to post tweets with only 280 characters.

As an attachment? How many chars? We are extending longform tweets to 10k soon. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 5, 2023 ×

This comes nearly a month after the company announced that those with Twitter Blue subscriptions will be allowed to post tweets with 4,000 characters. While Musk did not confirm if this feature will be rolled out for all users or only those with a Twitter Blue subscription, however, many suspect it would be the latter. The microblogging platform first introduced character-length expansion in 2017 when it doubled the 140-character limit to 280.

This also comes a day after the Twitter CEO also announced that he is “aiming to roll out ability to reply to individual DMs, use any reaction emoji & encryption later this month.” Meanwhile, the microblogging platform’s Community Notes page, in late February had also said that the users will be notified if a Community Note appears on a Tweet to which they have responded, liked, or retweeted.

“Starting today, you’ll get a heads up if a Community Note starts showing on a Tweet you’ve replied to, Liked or Retweeted. This helps give people extra context that they might otherwise miss,” read the tweet.





