Twitter to withdraw from one of EU's attempts to combat disinformation: Report

Twitter is about to withdraw from one of the European Union's attempts to combat disinformation, as per a Politico report. According to two people with direct knowledge of the matter who were granted anonymity to speak about internal discussions between the company and the European Commission told Politico that the social networking giant, which is owned by Elon Musk, is expected to end its participation in the bloc's code of practise for disinformation in the coming days.

The code of conduct is a voluntary regulation that was updated last year and contains duties for firms like as Twitter, Meta, and Alphabet to track political advertising, limit the monetization of disinformation, and provide outsiders more access to these platforms.

While participation in the code is voluntary, it was supposed to assist offset some of these companies' duties under the separate, and required, Digital Services Act - new social media restrictions that entail fines of up to 6 per cent of a company's annual sales.

According to a Commission official, because the code of practise was optional, it was up to individual enterprises to decide whether or not to join. Twitter had not met its commitments under the code thus far, according to the spokeswoman.

A poop emoji was provided in response to an email submitted to Twitter for feedback, reported Politico.

Twitter is anticipated to withdraw as a so-called co-signatory of the code of practise early next week once Musk formally signs off, a source told Politico.

Since the billionaire fired half of Twitter's employees last autumn, the company has significantly reduced its participation in Europe's online content rulebook, and it was the only tech giant to fail to meet its transparency obligations under the code of practice's quarterly reports.

Thierry Breton, Europe's internal markets commissioner, has openly declared that he will personally hold Musk accountable for complying with the bloc's content standards, notwithstanding Twitter's choice to withdraw from the code of practise on misinformation. Twitter's head of engineering resigns a day after DeSantis launch fiasco A day after Twitter's technical lags jeopardised Ron DeSantis's Presidential bid launch the platform's head of engineering, Foad Dabiri, has resigned. It is still not known whether he was asked to leave by Elon Musk who faced severe criticism and embarrassment due to the technical issues.

Foad Dabiri announced his exit on Twitter, 'After almost four incredible years at Twitter, I decided to leave the nest yesterday. The combination of the fantastic community, the impact it has, and its limitless potential sets Twitter apart. So, here is my pseudo-obligatory gratitude thread: #LoveWhereYouWorked,’ he wrote.