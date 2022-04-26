Twitter is in dark about future under Musk, CEO Parag Agrawal tells employees

Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal on Monday told employees that the company was in dark about future under Elon Musk. The billionaire is soon to take over social media giant.

Agrawal was speaking with his employees in a company-wide town hall meeting.

The company told the staff that Musk will hold a question-and-answer session with employees at a later date.

During the town hall meeting, Agrawal was asked about the possibility of layoffs, Twitter board's rationale for the deal and also about Musk's plans for the company. Agrawal deferred many questions as ones that should be asked of Musk.

Musk has said he believes Twitter should be a platform for free speech. Employees asked Agrawal whether former US President Donald Trump, who was permanently suspended from Twitter last year, would be allowed to return once Musk takes over.

"Once the deal closes, we don't know which direction the platform will go," Agrawal said, referring to the question regarding Trump. "I believe when we have an opportunity to speak with Elon, it's a question we should address with him."

Agrawal told employees that there were no plans for layoffs.

Bret Taylor, chair of Twitter's board of directors, aimed to reassure employees that the agreement with Musk prioritized "operating continuity" until the deal was closed.

"I think we feel very comfortable that (the deal) gives this team the ability to continue to make the company successful in between signing and closing the transaction," Taylor said.

