To avoid 'TikTok theft' of cars, Hyundai and Kia are offering software upgrade

Kia Corp and Hyundai Motor are preparing to offer software updates to 8.3 million vehicles in the US with an aim to curb increasing car thefts. A method popularised on TikTok and other social media channels is being used in these car thefts.

"TikTok videos showing how to steal cars made from 2015 to 2019 without push-button ignitions and immobilizing anti-theft devices has spread nationwide. This had led to at least 14 reported crashes and eight fatalities," the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said.

The software upgrade is free. It will be offered to 3.8 million Hyundai and 4.5 million Kia cars in the US.

The software "updates the theft alarm software logic to extend the length of the alarm sound from 30 seconds to one minute and requires the key to be in the ignition switch to turn the vehicle on," NHTSA said.

Not comment from TikTok was reported.

USA Today reported last month that two major insurance companies had stopped offering new policies for Hyundai and Kia vehicles at high risk of theft.

Many 2015-19 model year Hyundai and affiliate Kia vehicles have no electronic immobilizers, which prevent break-ins and bypassing the ignition. The feature is standard on nearly all vehicles made by other manufacturers during that period.

(With inputs from agencies)

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.