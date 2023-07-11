Thousands face outage on Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp

Thousands of users in the United States experienced outages on Meta Platforms' social media platforms Instagram and Facebook, as well as the messaging app WhatsApp, on Monday, reported Reuters citing Downdetector.com.

Downdetector.com is a website that provides real-time information about the status of various online services, websites, and platforms. It allows users to report and monitor service outages, disruptions, or any other issues they may be experiencing with popular online services.

Instagram, which is owned by Meta Platforms, had approximately 13,000 users reporting issues with accessing the platform. Similarly, Facebook and WhatsApp experienced outages affecting around 5,400 and 1,870 users, respectively.

However, it's worth noting that the actual number of affected users could be higher, as Downdetector relies on user reports. As of now, Meta Platforms has not provided an immediate response to Reuters' inquiry regarding the outages. Earlier outages In June, Meta Platforms experienced similar service outages that impacted its social media apps Facebook and Instagram. However, after a little over two hours, the services were restored, bringing relief to thousands of affected users.

During the outage, Downdetector.com recorded nearly 20,000 user reports of difficulties accessing Facebook, Instagram, and Meta's messaging service WhatsApp.

Meta, at the time, also addressed and resolved issues related to its Ads Manager, the advertising tool used by brands to purchase and create Facebook ads.

The company confirmed that the problems with Ads Manager were successfully resolved.

In March, Instagram experienced a global outage that affected a large number of users. However, according to a statement from the photo-sharing platform, the service was restored for the majority of users after several hours of technical difficulties.

In a tweet, Instagram acknowledged the issue, stating, "Earlier tonight, a technical issue caused people to have trouble accessing Instagram. We resolved this issue for everyone as quickly as possible."