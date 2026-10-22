/SpaceX’s AI division partners with Tech Mahindra to modernise enterprise software

Indian IT services major Tech Mahindra has partnered with SpaceXSI to help businesses modernise older software and accelerate software development using artificial intelligence. The collaboration will bring Grok Build into enterprise technology projects, with a focus on improving code quality and helping companies deliver software faster.

Announced on Thursday, the partnership marks Tech Mahindra’s first reported collaboration with the AI division of SpaceX, according to the report. The companies plan to develop industry-specific solutions for global businesses, including those in banking, financial services, telecommunications and technology.

The move comes as IT services companies increasingly adopt AI tools to help clients update ageing systems and automate parts of software development.

What Will Tech Mahindra And SpaceXSI Do?

Under the partnership, Tech Mahindra will use Grok Build to support businesses seeking to modernise legacy applications. Legacy applications are older software systems that organisations still depend on but may find difficult or expensive to maintain. Updating them can involve reviewing large amounts of code, fixing vulnerabilities, improving performance and ensuring that existing services continue to work.

AI-assisted development tools can help developers analyse code, identify potential problems and generate suggestions for changes. The companies say their collaboration aims to improve code quality and speed up software delivery. However, the announcement does not specify how much development time businesses could save or how the tools will be deployed across individual projects.

Which Industries Could Benefit From Grok Build?

The partnership will focus on enterprise customers across several sectors.

In banking and financial services, AI-assisted software development could help organisations maintain complex systems while updating applications. Telecommunications companies could use similar tools to modernise network-related software and business platforms. Technology companies may also benefit from faster code analysis and development workflows. Healthcare is another sector identified in the partnership announcement, although specific use cases have not been detailed.

The practical impact will depend on how well the tools work with each organisation’s existing systems, security requirements and software development processes.

How Does This Fit Tech Mahindra’s AI Strategy?