Sons of the Forest game launched: Check early access cost, console launch date; Here's how to find the shovel

Early access to the Sons of the Forest PC game has been launched worldwide. The survival-horror game comes as a follow-up to the popular 2017 title. It’s an early access game, which means only PC players will be able to play the game and console players will have to wait for more months. In Sons of the Forest, which is similar to the previous Forest game, players crash land and then explore a desolate, unexplored island.

This time around, the search is for a missing billionaire, as opposed to the previous edition which was focused on finding the protagonist's child. Even when playing solo, players are not entirely alone because the game allows up to eight people to work together in a single session to survive.

Kelvin, an AI-controlled ally that Endnight Games has introduced into the game, will help gamers even when they are playing alone. Due to brain damage, Kelvin is mute, but players can give him orders, making him a useful ally in the game.

Sons of the Forest is so popular among the gaming community that some media reports claim its launch might have crashed the steam platform altogether. People expressed frustration as pages were not loading properly and gamers even faced problems while downloading the early access product.

How much will Sons of the Forest early access cost?

Sons of the Forest early access is available to download for PC users worldwide from February 23. The PC game will be available for $29.99 in USA. Although no pricing has been disclosed for the UK, it should cost about £24.99.

There are no plans to change the price for the full release, as was stated in the overview of the Steam early access.

When will Sons of the Forest be launched for console players?

Only Sons of the Forest early access has been launched by the game developers. Early access is meant for providing developers with a chance to make real-time changes to the game to fix bugs and errors, based on the feedback given by the gaming community. The early access period is expected to last for 7 to 8 months. And once the final product is ready for launch, it might be introduced to gamers in October.

Users struggle to find the shovel in Sons of the Forest

So, for starters, the shovel is an important building block of the game, which can be put to use to ward off enemies as well as dig the ground for crafting buildings. But before we get our hands on it, we need to find it first in the game. Here’s how we can find the shovel.

The shovel is tucked away in a cave close to the map's centre. Three bodies will be found outside the cave, impaled on wooden spikes, and the cave will be half submerged in water.