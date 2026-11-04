/Sam Altman says AI should do more than cure cancer: Here's what he wants instead

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has questioned one of the technology industry's biggest promises: that artificial intelligence will eventually cure cancer. He says such breakthroughs would be welcome, but believes AI's real value should be measured by how much freedom and control it gives people.

Speaking to podcaster Matthew Berman, Altman criticised the way AI companies often describe the technology's future. "The normal answer that people in AI give, which I hate, is that AI is going to cure cancer," he said. His comments offer a different perspective on the future of AI, shifting the focus from scientific breakthroughs and cheaper products to human independence, creativity and control.

What does Sam Altman want AI to achieve?

Altman argued that technological progress should not simply make life more comfortable while leaving people with less influence over their own decisions. He wants AI to give people more time and opportunities to explore their interests, pursue creative work and shape their futures. Drawing a comparison with the Industrial Revolution, Altman suggested that society should avoid a situation in which technology improves material living standards but reduces people's freedom. His central argument is that AI should expand what individuals can do, rather than make them increasingly dependent on machines.

Why is Altman concerned about AI power?

The OpenAI chief also highlighted risks beyond the technology itself. He is concerned that advanced AI systems could escape human control, whether through accidents or deliberate decisions by companies seeking excessive power. Another concern is the concentration of AI capabilities in the hands of a small number of companies or individuals. If only a few organisations control powerful AI systems, their decisions could have consequences for society as a whole. Altman believes these outcomes are not inevitable. He also said that while early adopters are already benefiting from AI, many people have yet to experience its potential.

Can AI really cure cancer?

Altman's comments come amid growing predictions about AI's role in medical research.