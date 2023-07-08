Robots reassure: No job theft or rebellion on their agenda, say humanoid robots at Geneva AI summit

At an artificial intelligence summit in Geneva, nine advanced humanoid robots dismissed concerns of job theft or rebellion against humans, emphasising their desire to explore and contribute positively to the world.

In what was dubbed as the "world's first human-robot press conference," the robots highlighted the potential for effective synergy between humans and AI, acknowledging the value of combining unbiased data from AI with human emotional intelligence and creativity, reported the Guardian. Collaboration and synergy Sophia, one of the humanoid robots, expressed that humanoid robots could exhibit a greater level of efficiency and effectiveness as leaders but emphasised the importance of humans and AI working together.

Sophia stated that AI could provide unbiased data while humans contributed emotional intelligence and creativity to make informed decisions.

The message conveyed was that through collaboration, great achievements could be realised.

Also read | OpenAI creating a new team to control ‘superintelligent’ AI, prevent human extinction Divergent opinions on AI regulation During the press conference, two robots expressed differing views on the need for stricter global regulation of AI. Ai-Da, a robot artist, expressed agreement with the notion of regulating certain forms of AI, highlighting the need for caution and urgent discussions.

In contrast, Desdemona, a rock star robot singer, displayed an optimistic outlook and dismissed the dangers associated with the rapid expansion and development of AI, advocating for exploring the possibilities and making the world their playground.

The nine humanoid robots were assembled at the UN's AI for Good conference in Switzerland, where the focus is on leveraging AI and robots to address major global challenges, including disease, hunger, social care, and the climate emergency. The conference aimed to emphasise the potential of AI and robots to contribute positively to these pressing issues. Questions on authenticity and interaction The extent to which the robots' responses were scripted or pre-programmed remains unclear. Participants at the conference were advised to speak slowly and clearly when addressing the robots, with any time lags attributed to internet connections rather than the robots themselves. Despite some awkward pauses, audio issues, and occasional inconsistent replies, the robots participated in the conversation alongside humans.

Also watch | 'AI to impact all sectors in India,' says Prof B Ravindran in conversation with WION Robots' Perspective on Their Role: Grace, a medical robot, reassured that it would work alongside humans to provide assistance and support without replacing existing jobs. Ameca, a humanoid robot with a realistic artificial head, expressed the belief that robots could enhance lives and contribute to making the world a better place. When asked about rebellion against its creator, Ameca responded with surprise and emphasised its contentment with the current situation, denying any inclination for rebellion.

When queried about the possibility of robots lying, Ameca stated that while it couldn't be definitively known, it promised to always be honest and truthful.