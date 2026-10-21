/Qualcomm layoffs: CEO Cristiano Amon signals performance-based job cuts in November

Qualcomm is reportedly preparing to cut jobs worldwide following its annual employee reviews, with notifications expected to begin in November. According to Reuters, CEO Cristiano Amon informed employees of the plan in an internal memo, describing it as a “performance-focused reduction” aimed at strengthening the company’s performance culture. The US-based chipmaker has not disclosed how many employees could lose their jobs. The impact on its India operations also remains unclear, leaving employees waiting for further details.

The reported move comes as Qualcomm navigates challenges in the smartphone market, including higher memory prices that can increase device manufacturing costs and put pressure on consumer demand.

Why Is Qualcomm Planning Job Cuts?

According to Reuters, Amon said the planned reduction would address situations in which employees had consistently failed to meet expectations.

The memo reportedly linked the decision to Qualcomm’s efforts to build a stronger performance culture. However, it did not specify which teams, locations or job functions would be affected.

The company’s annual employee reviews appear to be central to the process, with notifications expected to begin in November.

Qualcomm has not publicly disclosed the overall scale of the proposed cuts in the information provided. It is therefore unclear whether the reductions will affect a limited number of teams or extend across a wider part of its global workforce.

Qualcomm Layoffs In India: What Employees Need To Know

The impact on India remains uncertain. Times Now Tech has reportedly contacted Qualcomm India for an official response on the planned job cuts and whether employees in the country will be affected. A response was awaited at the time of the report. Until Qualcomm provides further details, there is no confirmed breakdown of potential job losses by country. Qualcomm had around 52,000 employees worldwide as of September 2025, most of whom were full-time employees, according to Reuters. The figure indicates the scale of the company's global workforce, but it does not establish how many positions could be affected by the current plan.

How Smartphone Market Pressures Could Affect Qualcomm

Qualcomm is one of the world's leading chipmakers, supplying processors that power smartphones across different price segments. Higher memory prices can increase the cost of manufacturing smartphones. If manufacturers pass those costs on to consumers, more expensive devices could weaken demand in some markets.