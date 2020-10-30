PUBG Mobile says final goodbye to Indian users as access will stop from today

About two months after India banned PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite games over security issues, the company announced it is shutting down its Indian servers on October 30.

PUBG Mobile on Thursday posted on its official Facebook page in India that Tencent Games, the current publishing and distribution partner of the game in the country, would end all service and access for Indian users to both PUBG Mobile Nordic Map: Livik and PUBG Mobile Lite.

"Protecting user data has always been a top priority and we have always complied with applicable data protection laws and regulations in India. All users' gameplay information is processed in a transparent manner as disclosed in our privacy policy," the post said.

"We deeply regret this outcome, and sincerely thank you for your support and love for PUBG Mobile in India."

The ban that was enforced in early September meant the removal of PUBG Mobile and PUBG Lite from Google Play and Apple App Store in India, however, users who had already downloaded it on their devices were able to access the game.

After the announcement of Indian servers being shut down, the existing users who downloaded and installed the game before the ban will also not able to play it anymore.



