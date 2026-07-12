OpenAI will pay up to $50,000 if you can do this

OpenAI is asking security researchers to try to break one of its most advanced AI models and it is willing to pay up to $50,000 for it.

The company has expanded its Bio Bug Bounty Programme to include GPT-5.6, doubling the top reward from the previous $25,000 offered during the GPT-5.5 programme. The initiative focuses on finding "universal jailbreaks" that can consistently bypass the model's biology-related safety safeguards. The move comes as AI companies face growing scrutiny over how advanced models could be misused to generate harmful biological information. OpenAI says discovering vulnerabilities before attackers do is an important part of making future AI systems safer.

What is OpenAI looking for?

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Unlike ordinary prompt tricks that may work only once, OpenAI wants researchers to discover universal jailbreaks techniques that reliably bypass the model's built-in biosafety protections across multiple conversations. According to the company, these findings will help improve future safety systems while reducing the chances of malicious misuse. Researchers who discover smaller weaknesses may also receive partial rewards, depending on the quality and impact of their submissions.

Why has the reward increased?

OpenAI says GPT-5.6 represents its latest generation of AI models, making safety testing even more important. To encourage more researchers to participate, the company has doubled the maximum reward to $50,000. The updated programme will replace GPT-5.5 after 27 July 2026, when testing for the older model officially ends. The company added that researchers already enrolled in the GPT-5.5 programme do not need to submit another application.

Who can apply?

Anyone interested in participating must apply through OpenAI's Bio Bug Bounty page. Applicants are required to provide their name, organisation or affiliation, and relevant research experience. Participants must also have a ChatGPT account and sign a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) before gaining access to the testing platform. The GPT-5.6 programme will become available after the GPT-5.5 testing period concludes later this month.

Bug bounty programmes have long been used in cybersecurity to uncover software vulnerabilities before criminals can exploit them. OpenAI is applying the same approach to artificial intelligence.