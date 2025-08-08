/OpenAI launches GPT‑5: faster answers, fewer mistakes - Here’s everything you need to know

OpenAI has launched its most advanced AI model yet - GPT-5. The rollout began on 7 August and is now available to all ChatGPT users, including those on the free tier.

This major update brings improvements in speed, accuracy and safety. OpenAI says GPT-5 outperforms its earlier models like GPT-4o and o3, especially in those tasks which involves reasoning, coding, writing and even health-related queries.

Who can use GPT-5?

GPT-5 is available to both free and paid users. Free users can try the new model with some daily usage limits. Once those are crossed, the system will automatically switches to a lighter version called GPT-5 Mini. OpenAI says all free users will get access over the next few days.

Paid users on the Plus, Team and Enterprise plans get more usage. However, access to GPT-5 Pro - the most powerful version - is only available to those on the Pro plan. Enterprise and Education users are expected to get it within a week. Users don’t need to install or update anything. Once logged into ChatGPT, GPT-5 will automatically replace earlier models like GPT-4o.

What is GPT-5 Pro?

GPT-5 Pro is a special version made for advanced use. It offers better reasoning, faster replies, longer conversations and fewer mistakes. It is designed for professionals who need reliable performance for tasks like writing, coding or handling large documents.

What’s new in GPT-5?

GPT-5 is built to be more helpful and more accurate. It reduces errors and can now handle complex reasoning tasks better than ever. It can assist with maths, code writing, emails, reports and even creative writing. You can even build simple games like a drum simulator or typing test with just one prompt.

In health topics, GPT-5 gives more useful responses while reminding users that it is not a replacement for professional advice. According to OpenAI, GPT-5 is 45 per cent less likely to make factual errors than GPT-4o and 80 per cent better than the o3 model in reasoning tasks.

Focus on safety and fewer mistakes

OpenAI has put a strong focus on safety with this release. GPT-5 now comes with multiple safety layers to prevent harmful responses, especially around sensitive topics like biology and health. It also follows instructions better and is designed to avoid making things up.

How it compares with older models

Compared to GPT-4o and o3, GPT-5 brings several upgrades:

More accurate answers

Faster response time

Better understanding of context

Stronger safeguards for sensitive topics