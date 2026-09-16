/Nvidia CEO says AI companies should regulate themselves, not slow development

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has pushed back against growing calls to slow the development of advanced artificial intelligence, saying companies can pursue faster AI progress while still building safe products.

Speaking at Salesforce’s Dreamforce conference in San Francisco on Tuesday, Huang said “we don’t need any new laws” and argued that AI safety should primarily be handled by companies through engineering and testing. His comments put him on a different side of an increasingly heated debate involving Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, who have backed measures to deliberately pace frontier AI development.

‘Safety is an engineering problem’ Huang said safety was “paramount” but argued that companies should test their AI systems extensively before releasing them. “If we're not confident about the safety of the product, then don't release it,” he said. For Huang, the answer is therefore not necessarily to impose new restrictions on how quickly AI models can improve.

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Instead, companies should decide when a product is ready and only release it when they are confident it is safe enough for the market. He also rejected the idea that companies must choose between speed and safety.

“Speed, and safe products… it’s a false choice,” Huang said. “You can definitely have both at the same time.”

Huang breaks with Amodei and Altman

The comments come days after Amodei called for the AI industry to “slow the pace” at which frontier models improve. The Anthropic CEO has proposed independent safety evaluators inside AI companies, common safety standards among leading democracies and wider international cooperation. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman backed Amodei’s call, saying AI companies need to “pace the frontier”, while stressing that pacing does not mean stopping AI development. Elon Musk also supported Amodei’s position. Huang’s position is notably different. Nvidia supplies the advanced chips that power much of the global AI infrastructure, making the pace of AI development especially important to the company’s business.

Why the AI debate is getting sharper

The disagreement follows a series of warnings from AI researchers about rapidly improving model capabilities. Former Anthropic researcher Jacob Coxon recently warned that people building AI believe the technology could potentially cause catastrophic harm. Anthropic researcher Evan Hubinger has also publicly discussed significant risks from future AI systems.