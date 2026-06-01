/Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang goes viral after dancing with employees in Taiwan

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has gone viral after videos showed him dancing alongside employees during a company event in Taipei, Taiwan.

The clips, which have been widely shared across social media platforms, show Huang joining staff members on stage during Nvidia's Constellation All-Employee Celebration. The videos quickly attracted attention online, with many users praising the technology executive's relaxed and approachable personality. The moment comes at a time when Nvidia remains one of the most closely watched companies in the global artificial intelligence industry, making Huang one of the most recognised business leaders in the world.

What happened at the Nvidia event?

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During the employee celebration in Taipei, Huang stepped onto the stage and joined a dance performance with Nvidia staff members. Videos from the event show the Nvidia chief matching dance moves with employees while interacting with the audience. The performance drew applause and cheers from attendees and soon spread across social media platforms including X and Instagram. Many viewers were surprised to see the leader of one of the world's most valuable technology companies taking part in such a light-hearted moment.

The clips quickly generated millions of views and became one of the most discussed moments from Nvidia's activities in Taiwan this week.

Why are people talking about the video?

Much of the online reaction focused on Huang's leadership style and his relationship with employees. Many users said the video reflected a workplace culture where senior leadership remains accessible and engaged with staff. Others pointed to the contrast between Huang's role as the head of a company worth trillions of dollars and his willingness to participate in informal employee activities.

Comments on social media described Huang as "down-to-earth", while others said the video showed a more personal side of one of the technology industry's most influential figures. The reaction also reflects Huang's growing popularity beyond the technology sector. Over the past two years, his public profile has risen significantly alongside Nvidia's success in artificial intelligence and advanced computing.

How Jensen Huang became one of tech's most recognisable leaders

Huang co-founded NVIDIA in 1993 and has led the company for more than three decades. Under his leadership, Nvidia transformed from a graphics chip manufacturer into one of the most important companies powering the global AI boom. The company's processors are widely used for training and running advanced artificial intelligence models. As demand for AI computing increased, Nvidia's market value surged, making it one of the world's most valuable publicly traded companies. Unlike many technology executives, Huang has also become known for his public appearances, interactions with customers and regular engagement with employees.

The viral dance video is not the first time Huang has attracted attention outside the boardroom During previous visits to Asia, he has been seen participating in cultural activities, visiting local markets and interacting with the public. In Taiwan, he has frequently been spotted at popular night markets and restaurants, where crowds often gather to take photographs and speak with him.