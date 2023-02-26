Nokia ditches iconic blue logo in an attempt to change brand identity

Nokia, Finnish multinational telecommunications, floated plans on Sunday to rebrand itself for the first time in 60 years. The telecom released a new logo focused on aggressive growth in this competitive market.

The company dropped its old and iconic blue-coloured logo and introduced two brand new logos comprising five different shapes forming the word NOKIA. In the new logo, there is a range of colours for usage.

In an interview with news agency Reuters, Chief Executive Pekka Lundmark said: "There was the association to smartphones and nowadays we are a business technology company."

The logo, which appears to be part of a new corporate strategy was announced a day before the annual Mobile World Congress (MWC2023), in which the company will unveil the business update. The annual event opens in Barcelona on Monday and runs until March 2.

Lundmark has set out a strategy with three stages: reset, accelerate and scale; the second stage is beginning, with the reset stage now complete.

Lundmark took over the top job at the struggling Finnish company in 2020.

Lundmark said: "We had very good 21% growth last year in enterprise, which is currently about 8% of our sales, (or) 2 billion euros ($2.11 billion) roughly. We want to take that to double digits as quickly as possible."

