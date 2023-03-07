Netflix starts charging money for 'extra member' of a household

Netflix rolled out a system that started charging money for 'extra member' sub-account(s). Netflix subscribers can add an 'extra member' sub-account in Canada, New Zealand, Portugal, and Spain.

Initial reports say that the rollout is likely to be extended to more countries in the immediate future.

Netflix's move to charge for 'extra member' is being cited as an end of free Netflix password-sharing times of the past.

How much will you pay for 'extra member' on Netflix?

The costs vary by country. But the basic yardstick for an extra member is roughly 25 per cent to 43 per cent of the cost of a Standard plan in a country. For example, in India, the standard Netflix plan costs Rs 499. To add an extra member, a subscriber may have to pay up anywhere between Rs 125 to Rs 215. These figures are not confirmed by Netflix as yet, and may vary after the final rollout.

Netflix has said in the past that it estimates that over 100 million households worldwide are using shared accounts. Its crackdown on password sharing has been cited as a “big opportunity” for revenue growth.

End of Netflix’s password sharing: The ‘primary location’ to tell it all

Netflix will know if a user is sharing their account credentials by tracking the location of the user.

Netflix will soon prompt subscribers to nominate a “primary location”, or basically, your house. Since there is a unique IP address associated with one household, Netflix will be able to tell if a device is streaming content from a user’s “primary location.”

Anyone using an account from a specified household will continue to have access to the service.

