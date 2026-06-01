/Microsoft unveils Surface Laptop Ultra with Nvidia RTX Spark chip: Key things to know

Microsoft has introduced the Surface Laptop Ultra, a new premium laptop developed in partnership with Nvidia that the company describes as its most powerful Surface device to date. The announcement marks a significant step in Microsoft's AI PC strategy as the company looks to bring advanced artificial intelligence capabilities directly onto personal computers.

The new device is powered by Nvidia's RTX Spark processor, an Arm-based chip designed to handle demanding AI workloads while maintaining the portability and battery life expected from modern laptops. Microsoft says the Surface Laptop Ultra represents years of collaboration between the two companies on Windows on Arm and AI-focused computing.

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What is the Surface Laptop Ultra?

The Surface Laptop Ultra is a 15-inch laptop built around Nvidia's new RTX Spark platform. It is the first major Surface device to combine Microsoft's Windows ecosystem with Nvidia's latest Arm-based AI computing architecture. The launch is particularly notable because it marks Microsoft's renewed effort to build premium Arm-powered computers. Earlier attempts faced challenges, but advances in AI processing, chip design and software optimisation have created new opportunities for Arm-based Windows devices.

Microsoft says the laptop has been designed for creators, developers, AI researchers and professionals who need high-performance computing in a portable form factor.

RTX Spark: The chip at the centre of Microsoft's AI push

The biggest talking point is Nvidia's RTX Spark processor.

According to Microsoft and Nvidia, the chip can feature:

Up to 20 CPU cores

Up to 6,144 GPU cores

Up to 128GB unified memory

AI performance approaching 1 petaflop

Dedicated AI acceleration capabilities

The architecture is based on technology previously used in Nvidia's DGX Spark systems for AI developers. It has now been adapted for Windows devices, allowing advanced AI applications to run locally on the machine rather than relying entirely on cloud infrastructure. Industry observers see this as part of a wider trend where AI workloads are increasingly moving closer to the user rather than being processed exclusively in remote data centres.

Designed for AI, creators and developers

Microsoft says the Surface Laptop Ultra has been built for users handling demanding workloads such as AI model development, video editing, software development, 3D design and content creation. The company claims graphics performance is comparable to laptops equipped with Nvidia RTX 5070-class hardware, while AI processing capabilities are designed to support increasingly complex local AI applications. As businesses and consumers adopt more AI-powered tools, hardware manufacturers are focusing on devices capable of running these workloads efficiently without sacrificing portability.

Display, design and battery life

The Surface Laptop Ultra features a 15-inch mini-LED display with a pixel density of 262 pixels per inch. Microsoft says it is the brightest display ever used in a Surface device, with peak HDR brightness reaching 2,000 nits. The company has also introduced its largest Surface trackpad to date, complete with haptic feedback technology. The laptop weighs around 2 kilograms and will be available in silver and dark grey finishes.

Microsoft also says the device is designed to deliver all-day battery life, although detailed battery performance figures have not yet been released.

Ports and connectivity



Unlike many premium laptops that have reduced port options, the Surface Laptop Ultra includes a broad selection of connectivity features.

The company has confirmed support for:

USB-C

USB-A

HDMI

Full-size SD card slot

3.5mm headphone jack

Microsoft has not yet disclosed the full technical specifications for these ports, including transfer speeds and supported standards.

Why this launch matters

The launch is important not only because of the hardware itself but also because it highlights a deeper partnership between Microsoft and Nvidia. The two companies have spent years working on Windows on Arm and AI-focused computing. The Surface Laptop Ultra is one of the first major products to emerge from that collaboration. It also reflects a growing industry shift towards AI PCs. Companies including Microsoft, Apple, Qualcomm, AMD and Intel are all investing heavily in devices designed specifically for artificial intelligence workloads.

Rather than focusing only on traditional performance metrics, manufacturers are increasingly highlighting AI processing power, memory bandwidth and on-device AI capabilities.

More RTX Spark devices are expected

Microsoft has indicated that the Surface Laptop Ultra will not be the only product based on Nvidia's RTX Spark platform. According to the companies, the architecture is expected to appear in additional laptops and compact desktop systems in the future. This suggests that RTX Spark could become a broader ecosystem rather than a single flagship device.