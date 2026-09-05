/Microsoft puts time limits on Xbox Cloud Gaming after years of unlimited access

Microsoft is putting a monthly limit on Xbox Cloud Gaming, ending the unlimited cloud streaming access currently offered with Xbox Game Pass plans.

From November, Game Pass subscribers will receive a set number of cloud gaming hours every month. Once those hours are used, players will have to buy additional time if they want to keep streaming games. Microsoft says the change is expected to affect about 4% of Game Pass subscribers.

The move comes as the cost of running cloud gaming infrastructure continues to rise. Microsoft says the new system will help it balance usage with the cost of providing the service while continuing to invest in performance and reliability.

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How many cloud gaming hours will Xbox users get?

The new limits depend on the Game Pass plan. Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will get 15 hours of cloud gaming each month. Game Pass Premium will include 10 hours, while Game Pass Essential will offer five hours. Microsoft has not yet revealed how much extra cloud gaming time will cost. The company says it will provide pricing and more information before the changes take effect. The limits apply specifically to cloud gaming. Players who download games to supported hardware are not affected by these monthly streaming-hour caps.

Why is Microsoft doing this?

Microsoft says cloud gaming becomes more expensive as more people use the service and spend longer playing. “Moving to monthly limits” will allow Xbox to continue offering cloud gaming while investing in reliability and performance, the company said. It also acknowledged that the change could mean a higher cost for some players.

The decision follows a broader shift in how Microsoft approaches Game Pass.

The company has already changed Game Pass pricing and benefits, while Xbox continues expanding cloud gaming across phones, PCs, consoles, TVs and other supported devices. Xbox previously said cloud gaming hours had increased 45% year on year, showing just how quickly demand for streaming games has grown.

You can soon stream games you already own