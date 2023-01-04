Microsoft developing version of Bing powered by AI: Report

Microsoft is planning to launch an AI-powered version of its search engine Bing, said a report. The tech giant is going to use ChatGPT, the OpenAI-launched chatbot, The Information reported on Tuesday.

Microsoft can reportedly launch the latest feature before the end of March.

Last year, Microsoft said that it was planning to integrate image-generation software from OpenAI, known as DALL-E 2, into Bing.

There was no immediate reaction from both, OpenAI and Microsoft.

The San Francisco-based artificial intelligence company OpenAI was backed by Microsoft with $1 billion in funding in 2019. The two had formed a multi-year partnership to develop artificial intelligence supercomputing technologies on Microsoft's Azure cloud computing service.

OpenAI made its creation ChatGPT chatbot available for free public testing on Nov. 30. The chatbot is a software application designed to mimic human-like conversation based on user prompts and can respond to a large range of questions while imitating human speaking styles.

