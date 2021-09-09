Mercedes unveils 'Vision AVTR': A car that can read your mind

Mercedes-Benz unveiled a car that performs tasks as the driver thinks about it based on "Brain Computer Interface" (BCI) technology.

The ultra high-tech car has been put on display at the IAA Mobility 2021 show in Munich, Germany.

The car plans to seamlessly merge man and machine allowing humans to perform "intuitive interaction" with the car. The concept works on "Brain Computer Interface" (BCI). The interface picks brainwaves and sends signals to the onboard computer and then the computer performs the function.

The BCI technology allows passengers to change the music in the car without lifting a finger. The wearable electrodes attached to the passenger's head allows the car to perform multiple functions without disturbing anyone inside.

The technology measures the brain function as the user focuses on light on the dashboard, it picks the signal and performs the task.

The revolutionary new car is based on Mercedes Benz "Vision AVTR" refers to the Avatar movie which had a "neuro-inspired approach" allowing the neural connection.

The intuitive interaction is considered to be the biggest step in car design even as self-driven cars have become a rage. The new concept is based on "Advanced Vehicle Transformation".

Mercedes had earlier displayed the Vision AVTR at CES 2020. The German car giant has now gone a step further and unveiled the BCI model at Munich. However, the technology will not be in use right away although future passengers can test the model at the IAA show underway currently.

(With inputs from Agencies)