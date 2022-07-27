Major issue hits Microsoft Edge, Indian govt issues a severe warning

You must constantly keep your internet browser up to date, regardless of which one you choose. This week in particular, it's critical because hackers could compromise Microsoft's Edge browser. To stop their data from ending up in the hands of thieves, Edge users must likewise update. You shouldn't ignore this update either because it fixes a vulnerability.

On Monday, the popular internet browser Microsoft Edge was alerted to various vulnerabilities by the Indian government's Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) (Chromium based). It noted that the problems affected Microsoft Edge browser versions before 103.0.1264.71 and assigned it a "high" severity level.

According to the advisory, Microsoft Edge has a number of vulnerabilities. These might give a remote attacker the ability to get beyond security measures and run arbitrary code or launch a denial of service (DoS) attack against the impacted system.

The advice described the danger and noted that similar flaws exist in Chromium Open-Source Software (OSS), which Microsoft Edge (Chromium-based) uses.

These vulnerabilities exist for a number of reasons, including:

Use after free in Guest View, Use after free in PDF, Use after free in Service Worker API, Use after free in Views ,Insufficient validation of untrusted input in File

By sending the impacted device a carefully crafted request, hackers might remotely exploit these flaws.

The solution was also reported by CERT-In in its danger report. Users were urged to install the proper patches in accordance with the Release Notes for Microsoft Edge Security Updates.

(With inputs from agencies)

