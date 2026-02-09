/Is solopreneurship becoming the default? How Claude AI ‘coworking’ is changing the way of starting a business

Starting a business no longer means hiring a team on day one. With AI tools becoming smarter and more reliable, many founders are now choosing to work alone with artificial intelligence acting as their co-worker.

This shift is being driven by the growing use of Claude, an AI assistant developed by Anthropic, which is increasingly being used for what founders are calling “AI coworking”.

The idea is simple: instead of working with colleagues, Nowadays solo founders rely on AI tools to help with coding, writing, research, planning and even customer support.

What is AI coworking?

AI coworking refers to using AI tools like Claude as a day-to-day work partner. These tools can write code, draft business plans, analyse data, respond to emails and even help with marketing ideas.

According to startup founders and investors, this allows one person to do the work that earlier required a small team. Tasks that once needed developers, designers and analysts can now be handled by a single founder using AI.

As AI models improve, the cost of starting a business is also falling. There is less need for office space, early hiring or large funding rounds just to get started.

Solopreneurship

For many first-time founders, starting alone now feels practical rather than risky. AI tools are available at a fraction of the cost of hiring employees, and they work round the clock.

Industry observers say this trend is especially strong among software startups, online services and digital creators. A single founder can build a product, test it with users and even generate revenue before hiring anyone.

This model also gives founders more control. Decisions are faster, costs are lower and there is less pressure to scale before the product is ready.

What this means for jobs and early-stage teams

The rise of AI coworking does not mean teams will disappear completely. Instead, experts say teams may form later, once a business is already stable.

Early roles such as junior developers, assistants and coordinators are likely to be the most affected. Many of these tasks are now handled by AI tools in the early stages.

At the same time, demand is growing for people who can guide, review and manage AI-generated work, especially as businesses scale.

A shift in how businesses are built

AI coworking is changing not just who builds companies, but how they are built. Founders are testing ideas faster, launching sooner and learning from real users instead of long planning cycles.

While challenges remain including over-reliance on AI and the need for human judgement many founders believe this model is here to stay.