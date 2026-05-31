/Is Rockstar Games releasing the next GTA 6 trailer in June? Here are the biggest clues so far

Grand Theft Auto VI remains one of the most anticipated video games in the world, and fans are now closely watching for any signs of Trailer 3 after Rockstar Games released its second trailer in May 2025.

While several rumours continue circulating online, only a limited amount of information has been officially confirmed by Rockstar Games and parent company Take-Two Interactive. Here is a look at what is confirmed, what remains speculation, and what players can realistically expect before launch.

When is GTA 6 releasing?

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Rockstar Games has officially confirmed that GTA 6 is scheduled to launch on November 19, 2026. The company first delayed the game to May 26, 2026 before later moving the release date again to November 19, 2026. Rockstar said the additional development time was needed to reach the quality standards expected by players. Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick has also recently reaffirmed that the November 2026 launch remains on track, while confirming that the game's major marketing campaign will begin during summer 2026.

Will GTA 6 Trailer 3 release in June?

There is currently no official confirmation from Rockstar Games regarding Trailer 3. However, speculation has increased because Take-Two has already said GTA 6's larger marketing campaign will begin during summer 2026. Some gaming analysts believe Rockstar may release another trailer around major gaming events or during the early stages of its marketing push.

At the moment, reports suggesting a June trailer remain rumours. Rockstar has not announced any date for Trailer 3.

What do we know about GTA 6's story?

Rockstar has officially confirmed two main protagonists:

Lucia Caminos

Jason Duval

The game's story appears to follow a Bonnie-and-Clyde-style criminal partnership as the pair navigate the fictional state of Leonida, Rockstar's version of Florida. Trailer 2 provided a closer look at their relationship, criminal activities and personal lives. Many rumours claim Trailer 3 could focus more heavily on Jason's background and criminal connections, but Rockstar has not confirmed these reports.

What locations will GTA 6 include?

The game is set in Leonida, a large fictional state inspired by Florida. Vice City returns as one of the major locations, but Rockstar has already confirmed the map extends far beyond the city itself. Previous trailers and screenshots have shown:

Vice City

Beaches and coastal areas

Swamps and wetlands

Rural towns

Airports

National park regions

Industrial zones

Gaming analysts expect GTA 6 to feature Rockstar's largest open world to date, although the company has not officially revealed the full map size.

What gameplay features could appear in Trailer 3?

Several leaks and rumours suggest Rockstar may showcase more gameplay systems in its next trailer.

Fans are hoping to see:

Vehicle customisation

Robbery mechanics

Improved police AI

Expanded NPC interactions

Weapon wheel upgrades

Inventory systems

Gym and shopping activities

Social media features inside the game world

Some reports also suggest GTA 6 could include influencer-style characters, livestreams and viral content integrated into the game's fictional internet ecosystem. However, none of these features have been officially confirmed by Rockstar.

GTA 6 graphics and technology

One of the biggest talking points around GTA 6 has been its graphics. After Trailer 2 launched in May 2025, some viewers questioned whether the visuals were actually running on a console. Rockstar later clarified that the footage was captured on a PlayStation 5 and included both gameplay and cutscenes. The trailer broke multiple viewing records and generated hundreds of millions of views across platforms within 24 hours. Industry experts expect GTA 6 to become one of the most technically advanced open-world games ever released.

GTA 6 pricing in India?

Rockstar Games has not officially announced pricing for GTA 6. Several reports and online leaks have suggested potential pricing for different editions, but these figures remain unconfirmed. Industry analysts expect GTA 6 to be priced higher than many current-generation games due to its development scale and long production cycle. However, official Indian pricing will likely be revealed closer to launch.

Will GTA 6 release on PC?

At present, Rockstar has only confirmed GTA 6 for:

PlayStation 5

Xbox Series X

Xbox Series S

No official PC release date has been announced. Based on Rockstar's previous launch strategy with titles like GTA V and Red Dead Redemption 2, many analysts expect a PC version to arrive later, but the company has not confirmed any timeline.

Why GTA 6 is generating so much attention