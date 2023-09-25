Is China aiming to become a new leader in semiconductor chip industry?

China is apparently working on ways to bypass restrictions on lithography machines, which are used in the production of microchips, a report by The South China Morning Post mentioned.

The report stated that the researchers working on the basics of the future of semiconductor fabrication using particle accelerators to create a novel laser source.

It further noted that plans are currently being developed to build a particle accelerator with a circumference of 100-150 metres.

The SCMP report mentioned that the electron beam from the accelerator will be converted into a high-quality light source for on-site chip production and scientific research.

A team from Tsinghua University and Xiongan New Area authorities are in active discussion to select a construction site for the project.

For the unversed, microchips are made by building up complex patterns of transistors on a silicon wafer and lithography systems are central to that.

The Chinese project aims at localising manufacturing by building a giant factory housing multiple lithography machines around a single accelerator.

Watch this report:

This particular innovation could foster high-volume and low-cost chip manufacturing. It could potentially help China propel itself into a leadership role in the industrial production of advanced chips, known as 2nm (nanometre) chips, and maybe beyond.

The technology is quite cutting edge and many researchers are chasing the technology, but the Chinese scientists have been exploring a different path. It is a project that has been running since 2017, but recently came into public view.

In a report on the university's website, project leader Professor Tang Chuanxiang from Tsinghua University, said: "One of the potential applications of our research is as a light source for future EUV lithography machines. I think this is why the international community is paying close attention."

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE