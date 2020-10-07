Instagram announces expansion of shopping on IGTV, to do same for Reels

Instagram, on Monday announced global expansion of its shopping service across IGTV. Instagram also plans to test the release on Reels, its rival to Tiktok. Instagram's shopping service lets you watch a video and checkout in a few taps. Instagram shopping service gives way to creators and influencers new ways to monetize their presence on Instagram.

As of today, users can purchase and view products across IGTV, Instagram Live and stories.

Expanding Instagram shopping service on IGTV may open a new revenue stream for the company. On IGTV, users can visit the seller's website or checkout in-app. This allows Instagram to collect seller's fee.

Instagram COO Justin Osofsky said that by bringing shopping to IGTV and Reel, they are making it easy to shop directly from videos.

There hasn't yet been an announcement from Instagram as to when exactly will Reels would get shopping features. However, the feature may be rolled out later this year.