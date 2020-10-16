If you can hum a song, Google Assistant can now play it for you

Ever been stuck in a situation where you cannot recall a song and cannot get it out of your mind too; where you simply cannot work out the name of the song or any of the lyrics?

Google Assistant is here to your rescue.

The tech giant has launched a feature called ‘hum to search’, which lets one hum to search for songs.

One can now request Google Assistant (or tap the mic icon on the Google Search widget) and ask “what’s this song?” then start humming.

The user needs to hum for around 10-15 seconds and Google Assistant will then use machine learning to try and identify the song.

Google will then give a selection of likely matches, so even if you don’t hum it perfectly there’s a good chance one of the options will be right.