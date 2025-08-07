/How ai is making advertising cheaper and smarter for companies

Artificial Intelligence is changing the way companies advertise, making campaigns smarter and more affordable. Today, many brands in India and across the world using AI to save their money and reach the right people. Let us look at how this works in practice and why more firms are now using AI.

AI studies what people like to watch, read and buy. This helps brands target only those viewers who are likely to be interested in their products, so less money is wasted on advertising. A 2024 report by Yahoo and Publicis Media reported that three quarters of advertisers said cost efficiency was the biggest benefit of AI. By avoiding random ad placements and reaching only the right people, companies get far more value for each penny they have spent.

Automation helps businesses do more, faster

Tasks that once needed hours or even days can now be done in minutes with AI tools. For example, AI helps to write, edit and schedule ads and also to buy ad spots across various websites. WPP, which is a leading advertising agency, said its AI systems have reduced the cost of attracting new customers by up to 60 per cent while boosting how often campaigns succeed. Big firms like Google and Amazon use AI for instant pricing and smart ads, making sure their offers reach the most suitable people at the best time.

Personal touches for each viewer

AI is also changing how ads connect with people. By looking at each person’s online activity, AI suggests products matched to individual interests. Personalised ads perform better and, since they only target certain groups, businesses save money by not showing ads to everyone.

Many examples in the market