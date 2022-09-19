GTA 6 gameplay videos leaked. Shows city location and the new protagonists

Rockstar studio executives may be scratching their heads after more than 90 videos of the gameplay of its under-development Grand Theft Auto 6 was leaked on myriad social media platforms.

Reportedly, a user named 'teapotuberhacker' on GTAForums claimed that they were behind the leak which comes from a test build of GTA 6. The post, which has been deleted since was captioned as saying, "Here are 90 footage/clips from GTA 6. It's possible I could leak more data soon, GTA 5 and 6 source code and assets, GTA 6 testing build."

The authenticity of the videos can be gauged by the fact that Rockstar Studios is working round the clock to take down the gameplay videos on YouTube and other social media platforms.

In one of the leaked videos, a player-character named Lucia alongside her accomplice Jason, in true GTA style robs a waffle restaurant.

Rumours had been doing the rounds ever since Rockstar announced the development of GTA 6 that it will have a male and female protagonist. Several netizens claimed that it was Rockstar's satirical take on the Bonnie and Clyde story.

Moreover, the NPC conversations, cars, and other assets remind one of GTA 5. Given that GTA 5 was launched in 2013 and that rumours of the new game being in development were swirling since 2014, it is only reasonable that the leaked videos carry a rather older look and feel.

The game is still far from being completed and the leak could push Rockstar to delay the release of the product. Some experts believe that the leak will force Rockstar to cull the work-from-home flexibility for its developers which may cause a temporary halt in the development process.

GTA is one of the highest-selling AAA video games in the world with its popularity still high, nearly 10 years after the launch of its previous iteration, GTA V. The studio had focused its energies on expanding GTA V online and developing Red Dead Redemption 2.

However, since both products have been out in the public for several years now and are reasonably successful, Rockstar is fully committed to its flagship project.

The fans, however, are elated that after several years of little to no information, they finally have something to devour, until the game or its official trailer is released.

(With inputs from agencies)

