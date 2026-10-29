/Google unveils Gemini 4 Carbon just two weeks after Argon: Here’s what’s new

Google has unveiled Gemini 4 Carbon, a new AI model built to tackle difficult coding tasks and help cybersecurity teams find and fix software weaknesses. Announced on October 28, 2026, it follows Gemini 4 Argon by just two weeks, signalling Google’s push to develop more capable AI systems.

The company says Carbon ranks first on the latest version of the Artificial Analysis Intelligence Index, with a score of 59. It also reports leading results across several cybersecurity benchmarks. However, the model is not yet available to everyone: Google plans to begin with a limited group of cyber defenders before expanding access.

Gemini 4 Carbon: What Can It Do?

Gemini 4 Carbon is designed for long, complicated tasks that may require an AI system to work through several steps, rather than simply answer a question. Google says the model can help identify subtle bugs across large codebases, trace their causes and develop fixes. It is also designed to support full-stack web development and scientific work.

The cybersecurity focus is particularly significant. Software flaws can expose organisations to attacks, and finding them early can help developers strengthen their systems before vulnerabilities are exploited.

Google Shares Three Key Cybersecurity Scores

Google reported the following results for Gemini 4 Carbon:

- 88.2% on SEC-bench Pro: identifying software vulnerabilities.

- 54.8% on ExploitGym: assessing whether vulnerabilities can be exploited.

- 71.0% on CWE-bench: developing fixes for security weaknesses.

These tests cover different stages of cybersecurity work, from discovering flaws to assessing risk and patching the underlying problem. Google says the results demonstrate Carbon’s capabilities across the cybersecurity defence process.

The company also reported internal improvements in secure code generation compared with Argon. These are Google’s published results; benchmark scores alone do not guarantee that an AI model will find every vulnerability or produce a correct fix in real-world systems.

Gemini 4 Carbon vs GPT-6 Astra: What About Availability?

The supplied comparison says Gemini 4 Carbon outperformed OpenAI’s GPT-6 Astra and Anthropic’s Claude Opus 5.5 on selected coding and cybersecurity tests. Those comparisons should be treated cautiously unless the specific benchmark results and testing conditions can be independently confirmed.

For now, Google is taking a controlled approach to release. A limited group of cybersecurity defenders is due to receive access first, followed by additional trusted partners through its Fairwind Program. Wider access for developers, businesses and consumers is planned for a later stage.