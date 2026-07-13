/Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold leak reveals redesigned camera layout and new Pine colour

Google's next foldable smartphone has appeared in another leak just weeks before its expected launch. The latest images, shared by well-known tipster Mystic Leaks, show the Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold in a new Pine colour. The render offers one of the clearest looks yet at Google's upcoming foldable and suggests that the company is making small but noticeable design changes rather than a complete redesign.

The Pixel 11 Pro Fold is widely expected to debut during Google's Made by Google event on August 12, alongside the Pixel 11 smartphone series.

A familiar design with subtle changes

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At first glance, the Pixel 11 Pro Fold looks very similar to last year's Pixel 10 Pro Fold. The leaked render shows a dark green Pine finish paired with a light gold frame and Google's signature "G" logo. The satin-finished frame also appears to return, while the standard Pixel 11 Pro models are expected to use glossier sides. The biggest visual difference is the redesigned camera bar. It appears slightly narrower than before, while the camera cut-outs now extend closer to the edge instead of being surrounded by extra metal.

Camera layout could be getting an update

The leak also suggests Google has rearranged some camera components.

The main and ultra-wide cameras remain at the bottom of the module, while the autofocus sensor has moved from the top to the lower section. The telephoto camera now sits in the upper-right corner. One detail attracting attention is the larger camera flash, which appears significantly bigger than the previous generation. Some reports suggest this space could house Google's rumoured Pixel Glow notification system, although Google has not confirmed any such feature.

Tensor G6 and AI expected to take centre stage

While the leaked images focus mainly on design, previous reports suggest the Pixel 11 Pro Fold will be powered by Google's Tensor G6 processor. The new chip is expected to improve on-device AI, photography, battery efficiency and multitasking. Google is also likely to introduce new Gemini-powered features across the Pixel 11 lineup, continuing its strategy of using artificial intelligence as a key selling point. Foldable smartphones remain a small but growing segment of the premium smartphone market. Rather than changing the hardware dramatically every year, Google appears to be refining its design while focusing on software, AI and everyday usability.