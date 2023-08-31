Google launches generative-AI search function in India and Japan

Google said on Wednesday (August 30) that it has introduced its generative articificial intelligence into its search for users in India and Japan. The serach giant has said this introduction of this capability will show text or visual results in prompts, including summaries.

This feature was first launched only in the United States. Users will have choice of opting in for the functionality which has now been introduced in two more countries.

In Japan, users will be able to use the feature in their local language. In India, the function will be available in English and Hindi.

The search feature is meant to be used for searching information like locating something to purchase. It is different from Bard, Google's chatbot, which can hold human-like conversations and can provide answers to prompts.

Google's AI search is competing with Microsoft's Bing.

The AI-powered search feature is also known as SGE (Search Generative Experience). The feature was first announced at this year's I/O Developer conference in May.

Media reports suggest that in India, Google is also adding voice-input to its AI-powered search. This would reportedly allow users to speak queries instead of typing and listen to the responses.

It has been reported that SGE is introducing a feature that's designed to make it easier to find and visit webpages that back up information offered in AI's responses.

Google has said that it has found during its previous launch that the feature is more popular among younger users. The age-group 18-24 has reportedly preferred to ask their questions in a more conversational manner.

The company has also said that people in general liked it when they were able to ask follow-up questions and that the users are now asking longer questions that are more conversational in nature.

Users will now see a new arrow icon next to info in AI-powered overview. They will then be able to click on it to see relevant web pages. This will enable them to visit source of AI's information.

